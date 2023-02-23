Imphal: The opposition Congress party in Manipur on Thursday demanded the handing over of the case of Delhi police’s arrest of two drug smugglers from Manipur and Punjab along with 50 kg opium valued at Rs 10 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for finding early justice.

Hareshwar Goswami, Vice President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, praised the Delhi Police Special Cell for recovering the opium from the secret cavities of a car near Sarita Vihar on Monday.

The suspects, Ranbir Singh from Punjab and Loyangamba Itocha from Imphal, were arrested in the incident.

Goswami expressed his suspicion that high-profile politicians and police officers from Manipur could be involved in the smuggling.

He questioned how the Manipur-based drug smuggler was able to transport the illegal item despite the state government’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and the heavy police and security checkpoints along the highways in Manipur.

He urged that the case be handed over to the CBI as soon as possible, stressing that his party had no faith in any other investigating agency in the country.

The Delhi police had developed intelligence about a group that had been sourcing contraband from Manipur and supplying it in the Punjab and Delhi regions for over five years.

Following up on this information, the alleged smugglers and contraband items were apprehended.