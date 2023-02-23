GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the government is working to revamp animal husbandry and veterinary department to make it as competent as the state’s health and family welfare department.

He said that new posts for veterinary officers will be created to cater to the treatment requirements of the livestock population of Assam.

Stating that fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary are important sectors which have the potential to expedite the growth trajectory of the state, Sarma said that Assam government is taking several steps to bring in more momentum in these sectors.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 210 candidates from the departments of fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary, industries, commerce and public enterprises and public health engineering at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday (February 22).

Also read: Assam: Guwahati-like murder in Silchar, woman stabs husband to death

It may be noted that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented appointment letters to 161 veterinary officers and 32 fisheries development officers.

Moreover 13 appointment letters were given for Assam industries and commerce department and four for PHE.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that giving appointments to the qualified and competent youth of the state is another step towards increasing and promoting public service in the fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary sectors of Assam.