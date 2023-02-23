Guwahati: The Congress has vowed to restore the “dignity” of teachers in Meghalaya and protect the Sixth Schedule, in the run-up to the Meghalaya Assembly Elections.

Speaking to media persons on February 24, INC Spokesperson Shama Mohamad, AICC Media Coordinator Bobbeeta Sharma and General Secretary MPCC Sanjay Das alleged that the government has been neglecting the teachers, and said that Meghalaya has the tag of ‘worst performing’ state in the field of education according to the Performance Grading Index 2021.

The Congress also accused the BJP of posing a threat to the Christians, STs, and the identity of the people of Meghalaya, citing an example of the Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Manch (an organisation backed by RSS) that has demanded the removal of the Scheduled Tribe Status of converted Christians.

They also questioned the BJP’s demand for a Uniform Civil Code throughout the country, saying it shows their majoritarian mindset and poses a threat to the unique cultural identity of the tribes of Meghalaya and other North East States.

The Congress further promised to maintain freedom of the press and provide pensions and other benefits to journalists.

They said that their party is committed to addressing the needs of the people and ensuring their rights are respected.