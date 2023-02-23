Guwahati: Congress has lashed out at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following the Assam police arrest party leader Pawan Khera at Delhi Airport on Thursday.

Sharply reacting to the arrest of Khera on flimsy ground, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “ Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to prove that he is a loyalist.

“Fake FIR registered against Pawan Khera. What crime did he commit? We will fight for the truth & they can’t silence us. We will fight this legally,” Surjewala said.

He said police did not produce a warrant and they had been ordered by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Is Himanta Biswa Sarma God?” Surjewala demanded.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was on Thursday arrested by the Assam Police from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi hours of drama at the Delhi airport.

Khera was earlier deboarded from an IndiGo flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the AICC plenary session, which is scheduled to begin on Friday.

Hours after his arrest, the Congress leader was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah said that the state’s ‘honour and regard has dropped in the entire country’ because of the police action on Congress leader Pawan Khera.

A case was registered against Congress leader Khera at Haflong police station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

A team of Assam police on Thursday left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the case.

Following Khera’s remarks, Assam CM Sarma had slammed the Congress spokesperson for allegedly mocking the prime minister’s name and that of his father.

The country will not forgive “these horrible remarks of Congressmen”, Sarma had said.