SHILLONG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (February 24), addressed a massive public rally at Shillong in Meghalaya.

PM Narendra Modi was in Shillong for election campaigning to drum up support for the candidates of the saffron party contesting the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will put up a good show in the assembly elections in the state, PM Modi said that “lotus will bloom in Meghalaya this time”.

He claimed that the mood and sentiment of the people of Meghalaya is a reflection of the love and support they have for the BJP.

“If a BJP government is formed in Meghalaya, it will be easier for me to work closely with the state,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally at Khyndailad in Shillong.

Launching an attack on the other parties in Meghalaya, PM Narendra Modi said that the state was long deprived of its dues.

“They treated Meghalaya as an ATM machine, for what? For their own benefit,” said Modi.

“This kind of politics – especially dynastic politics in Meghalaya in the last few years has ruined the state,” said PM Modi while taking an indirect dig at Conrad Sangma-led NPP.

He added: “But I am happy to say that Meghalaya and the entire Northeast are with the Lotus now.”

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.