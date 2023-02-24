SHILLONG: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya has ruled out possibility of the party forging any post-poll alliance with either the BJP or NPP.

This big statement was given by Meghalaya TMC president Charles Pyngrope.

“The TMC will not enter into any post-poll alliance with either the BJP or the NPP,” said Meghalaya TMC president Charles Pyngrope.

However, Pyngrope clarified that the Meghalaya TMC is open for any post-poll alliance with other like-minded parties.

Notably, the 2023 Meghalaya assembly elections will be the first ever polls in the state, in which the Mamata Banerjee-led party is contesting.

It may be mentioned here that the Meghalaya unit of the TMC is led by veteran politicians from the state like former chief minister Mukul Sangma and former speaker Charles Pyngrope.

Most of the leaders and workers of the Meghalaya TMC are defectors from other parties in the state like the Congress and the NPP.

In November last year, 14 Meghalaya MLAs, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, had quit the Congress and joined TMC.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.