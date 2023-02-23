ITANAGAR: In a major counter-insurgency operation near the India-Myanmar border, the Arunachal Pradesh police, on Thursday (February 23), busted a camp of the Naga insurgent group – ENNG – in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the busted ENNG camp, which was subsequently destroyed by personnel of the Arunachal Pradesh police.

Upon receipt of credible information, a team of Arunachal Pradesh police’s special task force (STF) and Changlang police, on Thursday morning, launched an assault on the camp occupied by insurgents of Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) in Lungpang area in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar.

“The nefarious activities of ENNG have been on the radar of the Arunachal Pradesh police for a few months now. To counter the threat posed by them, a strategy was evolved for necessary action,” a senior official of the Arunachal Pradesh police said.

Also read: US Senate introduces resolution to recognise Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India

During the recce conducted on Wednesday (February 22), five insurgents were spotted.

During Thursday’s operation, a controlled offensive in the camp was mounted. As a result, the rebels were forced to abandon the camp and retreat, the Arunachal Pradesh police official said.

Upon ceasing of operation, the camp was frisked for evidence that led to recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition, and other war-like stores.

The recoveries include: one AK-47 rifle, one M16 rifle, one hand grenade, AK-47 7.62mm rounds (104 nos), 5.56mm rounds (23nos), AK-47 7.62mm ammo magazines (4 nos), 5.56mm ammo magazines (2 nos), two daos, one WT communication set along with charger, and a PAN card in the name of one Anthony Taidong.

The camp was later set on fire and destroyed.