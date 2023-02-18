Washington: The US Senate on Thursday introduced a bipartisan resolution to recognise Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, countering the military aggression by Beijing to alter the current status along the Line of Actual Control.

The resolution, introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley and Bill Hagerty, condemns China’s provocations such as the use of force to change the status quo, the construction of villages in contested areas, and the expansion of Beijing’s territorial claims in Bhutan.

It further recognises Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, not as a disputed territory, and reaffirms the US’s recognition of the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and the Indian state.

Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the India Caucus, has co-sponsored the resolution.

It also appreciates India for taking steps to defend itself against China’s aggression and security threats, as well as for its efforts to strengthen the US-India bilateral partnership regarding defence, technology, economics, and people-to-people ties.

The resolution comes days after the Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector, the first major flare-up since the deadly hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.