ITANAGAR: Following intense opposition from stakeholders and pressure groups, the Arunachal Pradesh government, on Friday (February 17), decided to call off the swearing in ceremony of the new APPSC chairman and other members.

The Arunachal Pradesh government, in an emergency state cabinet meeting, also decided to take into confidence stakeholders and community based organisations (CBOs) on the matter related to appointment of chairman and members of the APPSC.

“In view of the request placed by the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, the cabinet has decided to call off the swearing in ceremony of the chairman and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission,” an official notification read.

It added: “…this matter will be discussed with community based organisations (CBOs) and stakeholders of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Meanwhile, in Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh – violent confrontation between the security personnel and APPSC aspirants erupted during protests amid the indefinite bandh called by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), starting on Friday.

Many APPSC aspirants and their parents sustained grievous injuries after security personnel reportedly “hurled stones” at them during a protest in Arunachal Pradesh.

Protest against appointment of Shantanu Dayal as APPSC chairman saw violent confrontation in Itanagar with security personnel resorted to baton-charge and stone pelting.

PAJSC stated that Lt General Dayal is already 61 years old, which mean he will be left with only one year as chairman of the APPSC.

The age of retirement or tenure of the chairman and members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is 6 years or 62 years of age, whichever is earlier.