ITANAGAR: Many APPSC aspirants and their parents sustained grievous injuries after security personnel reportedly “hurled stones” at them during a protest in Arunachal Pradesh.

This incident has been reported from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday (February 17).

Protest against appointment of Shantanu Dayal as APPSC chairman saw violent confrontation in Itanagar with security personnel resorted to baton-charge and stone pelting.

This violent confrontation between the security personnel and APPSC aspirants came during protests amid the indefinite bandh called by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), starting on Friday.

Meanwhile, the district administration of the Itanagar capital complex has termed the bandh called by the PAJSC as ‘illegal’.

The district administration of the Itanagar capital complex had also imposed section 144 CrPC on Thursday (February 16) evening to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government has reportedly “called off” the swearing in ceremony of the new APPSC team.

The swearing in ceremony of the new Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was slated to be held on Friday (February 17).

Notably, the “calling off” of the swearing in ceremony of the new APPSC team by the Arunachal Pradesh government was done following objections by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) over the appointment of Shantanu Dayal, a retired Lieutenant General as chairman of the commission.

PAJSC stated that Lt General Dayal is already 61 years old, which mean he will be left with only one year as chairman of the APPSC.

The age of retirement or tenure of the chairman and members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is 6 years or 62 years of age, whichever is earlier.