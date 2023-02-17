ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has reportedly “called off” the swearing in ceremony of the new APPSC team.

The swearing in ceremony of the new Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was slated to be held on Friday (February 17).

Notably, the “calling off” of the swearing in ceremony of the new APPSC team by the Arunachal Pradesh government was done following objections by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) over the appointment of Shantanu Dayal, a retired Lieutenant General as chairman of the commission.

PAJSC stated that Lt General Dayal is already 61 years old, which mean he will be left with only one year as chairman of the APPSC.

The age of retirement or tenure of the chairman and members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is 6 years or 62 years of age, whichever is earlier.

The PAJSC, on Thursday, held a mass demonstration in Itanagar against the APPSC paper leak row that recently rocked Arunachal Pradesh.

The PAJSC had also submitted a memorandum to the Arunachal Pradesh governor, demanding postponement of the oath taking ceremony of the newly appointed APPSC chairman, scheduled for February 17.