Imphal: Two suspected cadres belonging to a proscribed Manipur rebel outfit were killed by unidentified assailants in the Sagaing region in Myanmar near the India border, intelligence officials said on Thursday.

Two other suspected militants who were with them have been missing since the incident.

The bodies of two suspected militants were found with bullet injuries on their heads inside a four-wheeler on the roadside at Tungkyaw village about 35 km from Namphalong near Moreh along the India-Myanmar border.

Tungkyaw in Myanmar shares borders with the Kamjong district of Manipur.

They were blindfolded and their bodies were recovered on February 12 last, officials said.

According to reports, they were abducted at gunpoint by some unknown persons a few days back.

The slain militants have been identified as that Kalen alias Prem from Jiribam and Khumukcham Wakching alias Preyokumar from Kakching Khunou.

It is immediately not known to which Manipur insurgent group they belonged.

The reports further stated that the missing persons are believed to be Tekcham Mayamba alias Herojit from Sarengkhul Polangsoi village and Masir of Moreh.