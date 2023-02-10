IMPHAL: At least two high-intensity bomb blasts have been reported from near Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border.

According to reports, the twin bomb blast took place inside Myanmar territory, just 150 metres away from the international border in Manipur that India shares with Myanmar.

Notably, Indian security agencies in Manipur are on high alert following the bomb blasts that were reportedly carried out by a combined team of People’s Defence Force (PDF) and Kuki National Army (KNA-B) on a Manipur-based militant group at Thongren, Sagaing region (Myanmar).

The attacks made at the headquarters of a Manipur-based underground group have reportedly cost the life of militant and injuries to 7 others, including one self-styled colonel and a self-styled lieutenant colonel.

The PDFs is the armed wing of the National Unity Government of Myanmar (NUG) and was formed by the NUG with youths and pro-democracy activists on May 5, 2021 in response to the coup d’état that occurred on February 1, 2021 that put the military junta and their armed wing the Tatmadaw in power.