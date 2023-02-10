IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur have seized drugs worth Rs 22 crore in the last 24 hours.

Manipur police recovered 11.1 kg of drugs worth around Rs 22 crore in the international market.

Four persons, including two village chiefs, have been arrested in connection with the drugs seizure.

A total of 470 soap cases containing 11.127 kg of brown sugar, one single barrel gun (SSBL) and a high velocity 70 mm bore cartridge have been recovered from the arrested individuals.

The Manipur police have also impounded a car used by the smugglers.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh stated that a person namely Shani Joypaul, aged 29, of Laii village in Senapati district of Manipur was arrested for unauthorized possession of contraband items.

A total of 204 soap cases containing brown sugar, weighing 8.127 kg approx, including the weight of soap cases, valued at around 16 crores has been confiscated from him.

One alleged smuggler, Khailam Haokip (40) of Ngamun village,l in Kangpokpi district of Manipur was also arrested by the combined team of the Manipur police and Assam Rifles at Aishi village in Tengnoupal district on Wednesday.

275 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing 3 kg valued at Rs 6 crore was also recovered from the car he was traveling.

Police in Kamjong district of Manipur also arrested the village chiefs of Maokot and Lanchah villages, who are habitual offenders of poppy plantations.

The arrested persons have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action, the Manipur CM said.