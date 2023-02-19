Agartala: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has nabbed 13 Rohingyas and two Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala Railway Station.

Police said they crossed over the international border and entered Tripura from Bangladesh without valid documents.

“We had information that some Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas entered Tripura. They planned to travel to Kolkata from Agartala railway station on Kanchanjungha Express. We arrested them as soon as they reached Agartala station,” said a GRP official.

One middleman identified as Abhijit Deb, who is an Indian citizen was also detained for helping them to cross the border, he said.

“We have produced them before a local court. Three children are also there. So far we have detained a total of 33 Bangladeshi and Rohingyas this month,” the official added.