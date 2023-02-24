GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was arrested by officials of the Assam police in New Delhi on Thursday (February 23), and was later granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, has “tendered an unconditional apology”.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (February 24).

Making this claim Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared photos of the petition filed by the Congress party in the Supreme Court, highlighting the section where Pawan Khera has “tendered an unconditional apology”.

“The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter.”

Also read: Assam: Five die in road accident while returning from wedding

Notably, Pawan Khera was arrested by the Assam police based on an FIR filed against him at the Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district of Assam over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khera recently had referred to the PM as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi” while demanding a probe into allegations made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

“If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das…sorry Damodardas…Modi have?” Khera had said.