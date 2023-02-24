TEZPUR: At least five persons died on the spot after meeting a tragic road accident on Friday (February 24) in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The accident took place when the five people were returning to Tezpur from Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam after attending a wedding.

The accident took place when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a roadside ditch near Balipara in Sontipur district of Assam.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Friday (February 24).

The first responders reached the accident spot only after the local informed the police about the wreaked car after dawn.

The five deceased persons have been identified as: Dipen Bora, Akash Bora, Bidyut Nath, Keshab Patangia and Biswajit Saikia.

All the five people who died in this accident were residents of Tezpur town in Sonitpur district of Assam.