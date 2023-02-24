GUWAHATI: Nearly 50 houses were gutted and properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out at Guwahati in Assam.

The fire broke out at Hatigaon locality in Guwahati city of Assam late on Thursday (February 23) night.

The fire is believed to be have broken out due to short circuit at a house belonging to one Raju Ali.

However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The inferno spread fast and soon engulfed the entire area.

Many more shanty houses in the area got engulfed in the fire.

LPG cylinders also exploded as the fire kept on spreading from one house to the other.

Several fire tenders rushed to the incident site and after much struggle brought the inferno under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Over 150 families were rendered homeless following the fire incident.