Guwahati: Myanmar’s military government officially ended the state of emergency on Thursday, July 31, 2025, signalling the start of preparations for a general election expected in December.

The move comes amid continued conflict, widespread opposition boycotts, and international criticism.

The state of emergency was imposed in February 2021 following a military coup that ousted the elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, the country has been engulfed in a complex civil war, with thousands of lives lost and several ethnic and pro-democracy groups resisting military rule.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who assumed full control of the legislature, executive, and judiciary under the emergency order, has framed the upcoming election as a step toward “multi-party democracy.” However, opposition groups—including ousted lawmakers—have announced they will boycott the poll, which a United Nations expert recently described as “a fraud” intended to legitimise continued military rule.

“The state of emergency is abolished today in order for the country to hold elections on the path to a multi-party democracy,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a message to reporters. He confirmed that elections will take place within six months.

Although no official date has been set, political parties are currently undergoing registration, and training for electronic voting machine use has begun. The military has also introduced a new law criminalising speech or protest perceived as undermining the electoral process, carrying prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Speaking at a ceremony in Naypyidaw, Min Aung Hlaing said the country had completed the “first chapter” and was beginning the “second chapter.” He is widely expected to retain influence following the election, either as President or military chief, effectively continuing his role as Myanmar’s top authority.

A census conducted last year ahead of the planned election was unable to gather data from an estimated 19 million of the country’s 51 million residents, largely due to ongoing security challenges. Observers say the data gap casts doubt on the feasibility of a truly inclusive vote.

Amid preparations, the junta has launched a new initiative offering financial incentives to armed resistance members willing to disarm and return to civilian life. However, analysts predict that anti-junta forces may increase their activity as the election approaches.