Aizawl: Assam Rifles recovered over 11 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets during an operation in the Zote area of Champhai district, Mizoram, on Thursday.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 33.33 crore in the international market.

The recovered narcotics have been handed over to the Champhai Excise and Narcotics Department for further investigation and legal action.

This is the second major seizure in the region within a week. On July 24, Assam Rifles intercepted 1,430 cases of alcohol near National Highway-37 in Awangkhul, Manipur.

The consignment contained over 32,000 bottles and cans of liquor, valued at around Rs 1 crore. Two individuals were arrested and handed over to the local police.

