Dimapur: Nagaland police seized one lakh contraband Yaba tablets from a vehicle near Peducha in Kohima district and arrested two persons in this connection.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) and PRO, police headquarters, Kohima, in a release said that based on specific input police personnel of the narcotic cell mobile unit intercepted a Guwahati-bound vehicle AS01-DB-4512 (Renault Duster Saloon), which was coming from Imphal, near Peducha at around 1.10 am on Friday.

The SP added that a thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of one lakh suspected Yaba tablets which were neatly wrapped with yellow tape in 10 different packets and concealed inside a specially built compartment near the spare tyre.

The approximate value of the recovered contraband is around Rs 20 lakh, the release said.

The two occupants of the vehicle David Jamkholun Baite (27) of Chalson Tengnoupal village Tengnoupal district of Manipur and Thongminthang (31) of Moreh, ward No. 2, Mission Veng, under Tengnoupal district of Manipur have been arrested.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered.