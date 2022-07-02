Guwahati: Assamese actor and singer Kishor Das passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. He was 31.

Family sources said Kishor breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where he was undergoing treatment.

In March, he was admitted to the hospital in Chennai following prolonged treatment in a Guwahati hospital.

Sources said Kishor recently tested positive for Covid-19 leading to deterioration in his health.

Kishor Das, who hailed from Mirza, got featured in music videos, TV shows and short films.

He won the “Candid Young Achievement Award” in 2019, and “Most Popular Actor 2020-2021” in the Asianet Icon Award.