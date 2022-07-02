Mangaldai: A man suspected to be a poacher was killed in an encounter with the forest protection force at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division informed that the patrolling forest protection team under Kachomari and Chandanpur Anti Poaching Camp ( ATP ) during their routine patrolling at around 2:30 am came across a group of suspected poachers moving around the area.

The forest guards on noticing them asked them to stop but they didn’t respond.

On the contrary, the suspected persons fired at the forest team and in retaliation, the forest team also fired back.

After a few rounds of firing, the suspects managed to flee from the locations but one person was found dead on the spot.

The deceased was suspected to be a possible poacher and the team found a knife with a bag containing some food items from the place.

The deceased was later identified as 35-year-old Sabed Ali, a resident of Kachomari- Nepaligaon bordering the Park.

An investigation into the matter is underway.