Udalguri: A land dispute in a family took an ugly turn as a man was killed by his own brother in Udalguri’s Bhutuniduba village.

The deceased was identified as Asgar Ali, 52.

He was killed by his own elder brother Akbar Ali due to a long-standing dispute related to their property.

The Udalguri Police apprehended Akbar Ali and his wife Hamida Begum in connection with the incident.

The locals alleged that Akbar Ali with his wife Hamida Khatun and his son Abdus Salam are involved in the “brutal killing”.

The police said there was a long-standing dispute between the brothers over the property.

The police also informed that the prime accused Akbar Ali have confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the accused had tied Asgar’s hands with rope and attacked him with a stick and bricks killing him on the spot.