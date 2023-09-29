IMPHAL: A photo, purportedly taken somewhere in Imphal valley of Manipur, shows a shopkeeper of a stationary shop, putting up a poster stating personnel and relatives of central armed forces are not allowed to buy items in the shop.

This poster was put up by the shopkeeper after “brutal assault and high-handedness” of security forces in Manipur against student protestors.

The poster reads: “No customer allowed who are AR (Assam Rifles), RAF (Rapid Action Force), Assam Regiment, India Army including their relation.”

Notably, it is being reported that the shopkeeper took this step of ‘banning’ central armed forces personnel from selling items in the shop after nearly fifty (50) students sustained injuries, some critical, in police and security forces’ action.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur police and other central security forces are in an eye of storm following alleged “use of excess force” against student protestors, including school-going.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police has formed a committee to look into the allegations of using “excess force” against student protestors by security forces.

Students in Manipur, especially in the valley areas, have been taking to the streets for the past few days demanding justice for the two Meitei students, who were ‘killed’ by suspected Kuki militants.

It has been alleged that the Manipur police and other security forces have been using “excessive and brute force” against the student protestors, many of whom are school-going.

Despite rants by Manipur police that “security forces employ minimum force to control protesters”, visuals emerging out of the state speak otherwise.

Many visuals have emerged out of Manipur showing police personnel and other armed forces resorting to tear gas shelling, lathi-charging to disperse crowds of protesting students.