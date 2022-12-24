Guwahati: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leaders have alleged that illegal coal mining (rat-hole mining) and smuggling in the state are being carried out rampantly in Assam.

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi claimed that the coal syndicate in the state is much bigger that the cattle syndicate. “Most of the destruction and mining is being reported from Upper Assam and even though a massive amount of money through the syndicate is being circulated, the state gets none of it”, he added.

He added that the illegal syndicate has risen even more than it was during the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government.

He further added that the Green Tribunal banned coal rate hole mining and even then, the illegal mining continued in the state.

The former students’ leader further claimed that even people from the ruling party are involved in the syndicate. “Even though it is known that people from the ruling party have been involved in the syndicate, the Chief Minister failed to address or even mention it”, Lurin added.

He added that the AJP demands immediate shutting of all illegal rat-hole mining of coal and demands strict legal actions against it.

He added that all people “no matter who” involved in the illegal mining should be arrested and a Judicial enquiry should be announced in this connection.