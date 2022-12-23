Guwahati: As the man-elephant conflict sees a toll in Assam, a wild jumbo was found dead in Kamrup Rural’s Palashbari on Friday.

Locals of the Sontola area spotted the elephant early in the morning.

Immediately, the forest department was informed and an investigation into the death began.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained but angles of electrocution are being looked into.

The locals following the incident, complete a traditional last-rite ritual for the jumbo.

It may be mentioned that over the past few days several incidents of man-elephant conflicts have been reported from across the state.