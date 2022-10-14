DIBRUGARH: One more elephant death has been reported from the state of Assam.

On Friday morning, an elephant died at Dehing Patkai in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

With this death, the total number of wild elephants to have died in Assam in the past one week has risen to 11.

Environmental conservationists and animal lovers have been angry over the recent deaths of elephants in Assam in recent times.

As many as three elephants died in Assam after being hit by a Rajdhani Express in Jorhat district on Sunday night.

“As winter approaches, there are likely increase of human elephant interactions in crop fields. Are we prepared for timely action to check the menace?” questioned Bibhab Talukdar, general secretary of Aaranyaka, a leading biodiversity conservation organisation.