SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has directed the Assam government to file affidavit on allegations of illegally mined coal being smuggled out of the state with the help of forged documents from Assam.

This direction was passed by the Meghalaya high court while hearing petitions filed by – Champer M Sangma and Maikel T Sangma in regards to the allegations.

It is being alleged that illegally mined coal in Meghalaya is smuggled out to Assam and re-routed to the state, sometimes for export to Bangladesh, by obtaining forged and fabricated papers in Assam.

“The state of Assam is requested to file an affidavit after conducting a preliminary inquiry as to whether there may be any basis to the petitioners’ allegations as recorded above. Let the matter appear three weeks hence to await the affidavit or report from the State of Assam. List on November 14, 2022,” the Meghalaya high court said.

“In particular, the state of Assam should render assistance as to the sanctity of a GST payment receipt being produced,” the Meghalaya high court stated.

“Though no credible evidence has thus far surfaced, the petitioners allege that the 14th respondent in the first matter provides the services of coal laundering in the sense of furnishing fabricated documents in support of the material as the illegally mined coal in this State is returned to the State with such documents,” it said.