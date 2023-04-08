ITANAGAR: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday (April 10).

During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, union home minister Amit Shah will launch the “Vibrant Villages Programme” in Kibithoo.

Kibithoo is a border village in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The central government has approved the “Vibrant Villages Programme” (VVP) with central components of Rs 4800 crore including Rs 2500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which, 2967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and union territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority on coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The “Vibrant Villages Programme” will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage people to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to security of the border.

The district administration with the help of appropriate mechanisms at block and panchayat level will prepare action plans for identified villages to ensure 100 per cent saturation of central and state schemes.

The focus areas of interventions identified for development of villages include road connectivity, drinking water, electricity including solar and wind energy, mobile and internet connectivity, tourist centers, multi-purpose centers and healthcare infrastructure and wellness centers.

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate nine Micro Hydel Projects of Arunachal Pradesh government constructed under the “Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme” in Kibithoo, on Monday.

These electricity projects will empower people living in border villages.

He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh).

The Union home minister will also interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo.

An exhibition of the products made by women members of Self-Help Groups of border districts will also be organized.

Shah will also visit exhibition stalls to acquaint with and appreciate the efforts of women of border villages.

On Tuesday, the union home minister will visit the Namti field and pay homage at the Walong War Memorial in Arunachal Pradesh.