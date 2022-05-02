The state government of Arunachal Pradesh is all set to develop three villages along the India-China border as model villages.

This was informed by deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein recently.

The three villages that are to be developed as model villages as a pilot project are: Kaho, Kibithoo and Meshai.

“With focus on 3Cs – cluster, convergence and community, the three villages of Kaho, Kibithoo and Meshai as model villages,” Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM Chowna Mein said.

The Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister further informed that the state government has earmarked an amount of Rs 30 crores for the development of these villages.

“We are committed to bring comprehensive development in border villages by providing good roads, power, water supply, health and education,” Chowna Mein said.

Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, said that the state government has already sanctioned Rs 16 crores for installing 6000 streetlights in 700 villages along the India-China border.

However, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister cautioned that “development should destroy culture and cultural identities”.