DIBRUGARH: Assam Rifles’ Khonsa battalion in a unique initiative in the insurgency-affected Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh flagged off the first-ever summer camp for children from remote villages of the district.

Major General Vikas Lakhera, IG of Assam Rifles (North) flagged off the summer camp at Khonsa on Sunday.

The 6-day long summer camp aims at providing a wholesome exposure to the young boys and girls through educational, recreational and adventure activities.

A total of 50 children from remote villages of Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh have volunteered to attend the camp, wherein various indoor and outdoor activities including trekking, tent pitching, run for fun, introduction to yoga and various adventure filled games and competitions are planned to be conducted.

The children will also be taken on an educational-cum-sightseeing trip to Digboi Oil Museum, tea gardens and Pangsau pass during the six-day summer camp.

The camp intends to provide an opportunity to the children in exploring the nature, make new friends and create lasting memories.

The camp also intends to develop innovative thinking, hone natural skills and develop hobbies.

This is a first ever summer camp conducted in the insurgency affected Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

This summer camp will ensure moulding children of Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh into responsible citizens ushering peace and prosperity in the region.