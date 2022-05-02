BJP leader from Garo Hills region in Meghalaya – Bernard Marak has alleged that there are a number of “ghost projects” in the constituencies of chief minister Conrad Sangma and NPP MP Agatha Sangma.

“Misuse of public money continues as more ghost projects emerged through RTIs in Chief Minister’s South Tura constituency and Agatha Sangma’s hometown Tura,” Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard Marak claimed.

Bernard Marak further claimed that the NPP workers have taken Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and MP Agatha Sangma “for a ride” by allegedly siphoning funds in the name of “ghost projects”.

“The party workers are taking the CM and MP for a ride by taking out huge amounts from the MPLADS and SUWP funds for projects which are non-existent ‘Ghost projects’,” Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard Marak added.

Bernard Marak, who is a BJP member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in Meghalaya said that the “ghost projects” came to light following RTIs filed in Tura Municipal Board.

The Meghalaya BJP leader further game examples to back his allegations.

“…graveyard is used by Kongbe Ading and Ranggira locality so both the sanctions were made for the same shed in one lady’s name. But when inspected, only shed that was found in that graveyard was the one constructed by public through general contribution and not by MPLADS or SUWP,” the Meghalaya BJP leader said.

He also informed that the graveyard that belongs to Kongbe Ading, do not fall under the Tura Municipal Board.