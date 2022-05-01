The police in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – seized drugs worth Rs 6 crore on Sunday.

Guwahati police seized suspected heroin consignment from near the state institute of rural development (SIRD) in the city.

The sized heroin consignment concealed in 60 soap boxes weighed 765 grams.

The heroin consignment was seized by the Guwahati police in Assam after intercepting a Meghalaya registered car near the SIRD office.

Four persons, including three hailing from Meghalaya were arrested by the Assam police in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

Police informed that the heroin consignment is suspected to have been smuggled from Manipur via Karbi Anglong in Assam.

Police believe that the heroin was supposed to be delivered to a person in Guwahati, Assam.

The four arrested persons have been identified as: Kelvin Klein, Mankhro Ronghang and Manik Engti from Nongpoh in Meghalaya, and Dhrubajyoti Bora from Nagaon in Assam.