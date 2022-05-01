Bokajan: Acting on a tip-off, the Karbi Anglong police seized a huge quantity of heroin from a truck at Lahorijan over NH 36 along the Assam-Nagaland border in East Karbi Anglong on Sunday. Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle in connection.

As reported, based on specific information, a team of Lahorijan police intercepted an 1109 truck bearing registration number AS 01JC 2511.

On checking the vehicle, the police team recovered 9 soap boxes containing 109 grams of heroin from the toolbox of the vehicle.

Police arrested the driver identified as Thoudam Nongdsmba Meitei, 28, a resident of Thoubal district in Manipur.

Cash amounting to Rs 13,500 was also seized from the arrested person.

“During preliminary interrogation, it has been learnt that the consignment of drugs was brought from Manipur and was supposed to be delivered at Guwahati in Assam. We are working on the leads and a detailed investigation is on,’’ John Das, SDPO, Bokajan said.