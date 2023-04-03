AGARTALA: Tripura royal scion and chairman of the TIPRA party – Pradyot Debbarma has stated that he “will walk away from politics”.

But Pradyot Debbarma will “walk away from politics” only after his ‘struggle’ for the rights of indigenous people of Tripura are secured.

“Many will bring ideology as a debate but the truth is no one has stood up for our indigenous people’s rights for decades,” said Tripura royal scion and chairman of the TIPRA party – Pradyot Debbarma.

“I have a conviction and that is for the rights of our people,” said Debbarma.

He added: “We hate none or despise anyone! Our struggle is unique and the day we achieve this, I will walk away from politics.”

The Tripura royal scion further said that he “started TIPRA for the cause of our people”.

“The communist in Tripura ruined us under Manik Sarkar, the ‘state’ Congress literally threw me out for MR GOA and the BJP did nothing for the indigenous people between 2018-23,” said Debbarma.

He added: “I will never stop negotiating for the constitutional rights of our people till my last breath.”

It may be mentioned here that TIPRA supremo Pradyot Debbarma along with top leaders of his party met Assam chief minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

The TIPRA leaders said that they were “highly satisfied” with discussions held on the progress for ‘Greater Tipraland’ and constitutional solution for tribals.