The G20 summit in Agartala city of Tripura is held under the theme “Clean Energy for a Greener Future”.

The G20 summit in Agartala city of Tripura started on Monday (April 03).

Besides attending the G20 meeting, the delegates are also likely to visit the historical Albert Ekka Park.

They will also witness a light and sound show at Kumari Tilla near the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, Tripura.

On Sunday (April 02), Tripura chief minister Manik Saha interacted with the G20 delegates during a dinner party at Raj Bhawan in Agartala.