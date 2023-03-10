Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday allocated portfolios to his cabinet colleagues, retaining several major departments including home, PWD, and Health with him.

While Power, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Election Department have been allocated to Ratan Lal Nath, finance, planning and coordination and information technology have been given to Pranajit Singha Roy.

Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, transport and Tourism department go to Sushanta Chowdhury.

Industries & Commerce, Jail (Home) and Welfare of OBCs have been given to Santana Chakma.

Tinku Roy will be the minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Social Welfare & Social Education and Labour.

Bikas Debbarma will look after Tribal Welfare, Handloom, Handicrafts & Sericulture and Statistics.

Sudhangsu Das will look after Animal Resource Development, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Fisheries.

The lone IPFT minister Sukla Charan Noatia will look after the Cooperation, Tribal Welfare (TRP & PTG) and the Welfare of Minorities.

In the recently concluded Assembly election in Tripura, the BJP won 32 seats out of 60 with a vote share of around 39 per cent.