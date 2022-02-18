AGARTALA: Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath has said that no demands for or against wearing of Hijab in educational institutes in the state has been made thus far.

With no demands been made, the Tripura education department has no plans to make any specific recommendations pertaining to uniform code of students studying in different educational institutes, informed Nath.

Ratan Lal Nath further stated that if any situation like the Hijab row emerges in Tripura, steps would be taken in accordance with the scenario.

“There is no need to take cognizance of an issue that has no impact here in the state. The states where these issues are being raised should address it in their own capacity. But, if demands are raised from any section of the society in Tripura, stakeholders will be asked for their views prior to taking any concrete step,” said Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Also read: By-elections to set tune for multi-corner fight in Tripura

“Our main priority is to impart quality education in schools and other higher educational institutes. We are taking all possible efforts to modernize our educational infrastructure by installing high-tech teaching learning facilities,” Nath added.

Nath was speaking to the media on the side-lines of a preparedness meeting for International Mother Language Day on Thursday.