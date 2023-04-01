Agartala: Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswa Bandhu Sen said he can’t take action until he receives any written complaint against the MLA Jadab Lal Nath for allegedly watching obscene videos during assembly hours.

Sources from the Tripura Legislative Assembly informed that the incident took place on the second day of the Assembly session which is on Monday.

However, the video of the BJP legislator watching sexual content during the Assembly session has now gone viral on social media since March 29 late night.

Speaking on the issue, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen said, “I didn’t receive any complaint against the MLA.

”Without any written complaint how I can take action?

“I have seen many people have spoken on the issue in the media so I can’t take any action against any person based on media reports.

“Without any written complaint it would be not possible to take action. I have not received any complaint”, he added.