AGARTALA: Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath who was allegedly caught watching obscene videos on his mobile phone during the Assembly session, has claimed that the video appeared all of a sudden mistakenly when he was watching something else.

Speaking with reporters, MLA Nath has claimed that he is not that mobile friendly and mistakenly all these obscene videos have appeared.

Also read: Tripura | BJP to issue notice to party MLA caught watching porn during assembly session

“I don’t know how this video has appeared on my phone. I don’t use smartphones that much and I am also not friendly with smartphones. Mistakenly these videos have appeared on my phone”, he claimed.

Also read: Tripura BJP MLA watches porn during assembly session

He further informed that “I spoke with my party leadership and also talked with the BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya and he directed me to wait for the decision which party will give to me”.