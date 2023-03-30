AGARTALA: Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath from Bagbasa constituency of the state has been caught on camera watching porn during assembly session.

A video of the Tripura BJP MLA watching porn during the state assembly session has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the video – showing Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath watching porn – was shot on Thursday (March 30).

Netizens have termed the act of the Tripura BJP MLA as ‘shameful’.

It may be mentioned here that the current session of the Tripura legislative assembly began on March 24.

(This is a breaking story. Further details awaited)