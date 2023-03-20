PATNA: A porn clip playing on the display screens at Patna railway station in Bihar has created quite an uproar across the country.

The incident has also landed Railways officials in huge trouble.



The clip played on the LED screens, instead of ads, at a platform at the Patna Junction Railway Station around 10 am on Sunday.

The pornographic visuals were on display for about 3 minutes.

Several passengers had enough time to record it on their phones.

Many on the platforms protested and complained to officials.

However, the Railway Protection Force stepped in and stopped the footage.

Visuals shared on social media went viral and users tagged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as well as the Railways Ministry.

An FIR has been filed against an agency, Dutta Communication, which is in charge of running ads and information on the screens.

The agency has also been blacklisted by the Railways, according to reports.

The railway police are investigating what happened.