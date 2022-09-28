Mumbai: A senior Railways engineer was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged bribery case in Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar Gupta, a Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of the Central Railways deployed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus.

The CBI also arrested his driver Abdul Shaikh and partner of a Kolkata-based private company, Aditya Tribrewal.

They were arrested based on allegations of taking bribes to clear the bills of the Kolkata-based private company that were pending with the Mechanical Department of Central Railways.

Gupta who was the overall in charge had instructed his driver to take Rs 1 lakh as a bribe on his behalf from a private firm.

The firm has an office in Mumbai’s Bandra and it delivered the bribe amount on behalf of Tibrewal.

Based on certain inputs, the CBI caught Gupta and his driver.

They also recovered the bribe amount. Following the recovery and a brief investigation on spot, the team moved ahead and arrested Aditya Tibrewal.

After their arrest, the CBI conducted search operations at 10 locations across the country.

During the search, the CBI recovered Rs 23 lakh in cash and jewellery, including diamonds worth around Rs 40 lakh.

Details of investments of around Rs 8 crore, land and houses in Noida, Haridwar, Dehradun and Delhi worth over Rs 5 crore.

The CBI also found three foreign bank accounts in Singapore and the US with around $200,000 deposited.

One NRI bank account and other bank accounts in the name of the accused and family members were also found.