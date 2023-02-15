Agartala: Two days ahead of the Tripura Assembly election, Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women Barnali Goswami, who is also a BJP leader, has reportedly physically harassed after she allegedly carried out a silent campaign against BJP candidate of Dharmanagar Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Sen who is also deputy speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly has won the 2018 Assembly election from Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency.

Speaking with reporters, one woman from BJP Karyakarta said that as the party didn’t give the ticket to Barnali Goswami, she started a silent campaign against Sen urging people not to cast votes in favour of him.

“Barnali is now involved in antiparty activities and carried out a silent campaign against BJP candidate and deputy speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen in a move to defeat him. She wanted to contest the election but as she didn’t get the ticket she now launched a campaign against Sen”, said a woman in Karyakarta of BJP.

They also claimed that Goswami reportedly requested the voters to cast vote in favour of the Congress candidate.

“She came at my home and requested me to cast vote for Congress as a former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman is going to be the next Chief Minister of Tripura”, the agitators added.

A video that has also gone viral on social media has seen that some woman karyakartas of BJP have dragged out Barnali from a house.

While reacting on the matter, Goswami has denied the allegation claiming that she never carried out any campaign against Biswa Bandhu Sen.

“Election for the Assembly is coming and with whom I have worked for a long time on behalf of BJP, I came here to Dharmanagar to hold a meeting with them. When I came to the residence of Biswajit Malakar of BJP karyakarta, then all of a sudden some people in the name of BJP gheraoed me and dragged me outside of my home and assaulted me. I don’t understand under whose direction they have carried out such an attack on me”, claimed Barnali.

She however claimed that she doesn’t consider the persons who attacked them as his party workers as BJP is a party of ideal.

“The real Karyakartas of BJP won’t do such work. They are working to destroy the party”, she added.