AGARTALA: The ruling BJP in Tripura has decided to issue a show cause notice to party MLA Jadab Lal Nath who was caught watching porn during assembly session.

A video of the Tripura BJP MLA watching porn during the state assembly session has gone viral on social media.

The video – showing Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath watching porn – was shot on Thursday (March 30).

Netizens have termed the act of the Tripura BJP MLA as ‘shameful’.

It may be mentioned here that the current session of the Tripura legislative assembly began on March 24.

Also read: Tripura BJP MLA watches porn during assembly session

Jadab Lal Nath is the BJP MLA from Bagbasa constituency in Tripura.

Nath was elected from Bagbasa constituency in Tripura in 2023 for the first time after defeated Bijita Nath of CPI-M.

According to Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya, the party will issue a show cause notice to the MLA MLA Jadab Lal Nath.

Nath will be asked to make his stand clear on the matter, the Tripura BJP chief stated.

The Tripura BJP president also informed that the action will be initiated against MLA Jadab Lal Nath if his response to the show cause notice is found unsatisfactory.