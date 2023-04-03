GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress has served a show cause notice to its Laharighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar for praising chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mohammad Nazar reportedly praised Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by saying that he is a very hard working man and can work day and night.

The MLA also reportedly said that had Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma been in the Congress today, the party would have been far above.

He also reportedly said that the Assam chief minister’s relationship with him is good but they have ideological differences.

Repeated attempts by this reporter to contact MLA Nazar for his reaction on the matter proved futile as he disconnected the calls even after receiving it.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress has served a show cause notice to Mohammad Nazar for his act.

Assam Congress leader Rana Goswami told this reporter that the party has served a show cause notice to MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar for praising CM Sarma and given him 24 hours to respond.

Once he comes up with a reply, the next course of action would be decided.

Asif Mohammad Nazar was elected as an MLA from the Laharighat assembly constituency in Assam in the 2021 state elections on a Congress ticket.

Before stepping into politics, Nazar was practicing medicine at his hometown Morigaon, Assam.

Nazar is the son of Nazrul Islam, a five-time MLA from Laharighat constituency in Assam as a member of the Congress.

Islam was also a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government from 2002 to 2016.