GUWAHATI: The BJP had termed Himanta Biswa Sarma as the “prime suspect” in the alleged water supply scam in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the current chief minister of Assam, was termed as a “prime suspect” in the alleged water supply scam by the BJP in the state in 2015.

This allegation was made by the BJP in 2015, a few months prior to Himanta Biswa Sarma joining the saffron party in Assam.

The BJP, in 2015, had released a booklet named – “Saga of Scams in Congress ruled states”, wherein the party levelled the allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Pictures of the BJP booklet from 2015 has gone viral on social media.

Also read: Pro-Khalistan outfit threatens Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, says ‘do not fall prey to this violence’

“Himanta Biswa Sarma, the then very powerful minister of Guwahati development department of the Assam government, under which the Guwahati water supply project was launched, is again emerging as the key suspect surrounding this scam,” the BJP booklet had stated.

It added: “…the time of this scam and the department under which it did occur make Mr Sarma the prime suspect in this entire scandal.”

“During the time of the scam (2009-2010), Himanta Biswa Sarma was the Guwahati development minister of the Tarun Gogoi government,” the BJP booklet stated.

In fact, the BJP had then advocated handing over probe into the allegations to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).