AGARTALA: A 36-year-old man has been apprehended by the personnel of the government railway police (GRP) at Dharmanagar railway station in North District of Tripura.

The arrested man has been identified as Bishik Chakma hailing from Karbook in Gomati district of Tripura.

Uttam Kumar Kalai, the officer-in-charge (OC) of GRP at Dharmanagar railway station in Tripura, informed that the personnel of the force acted on prior intelligence and conducted a search on a train.

The search was conducted on a train on Thursday (September 21) night that was en-route from Silchar in Assam to Agartala in Tripura.

At least two pistols have been seized from the possession of the arrested individual.

Also read: Tripura: Man arrested for trying to open emergency door on Indigo flight

According to preliminary investigation, Bishik Chakma – the arrested person – was involved in high-stakes arms trade.

Chakma had bought the two seized pistols from Dimapur in Nagaland.

While one of the two pistols was bought by the arrested person for Rs 45,000, the other for Rs 4000.

The OC of GRP at Dharmanagar railway station in Tripura further informed that Chakma intended to sell the two pistols in Bangladesh.

It may be mentioned here that Chakma was previously arrested by law enforcement agencies in 2020.