Agartala: In a late-night operation on Wednesday, the Tripura Police arrested one person and seized illicit substances worth Rs 5 lakh near the Charipara area, located along the Indo-Bangladesh border on the outskirts of Agartala city.

Addressing the matter, Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police for the West District, said that approximately 62 grams of heroin and 900 Yaba tablets were seized.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Airport runway merging and ILS restoration completed

The SP said, “Acting on specific intelligence regarding Milan Miah, a resident of Charipara near the Indo-Bangladesh border, who was suspected of possessing and distributing narcotics, our personnel, led by Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, Ranjit Debnath, along with other police, TSR, and BSF personnel, conducted a search of his residence.”

“We confiscated 62 grams of heroin, 900 yaba tablets, and 5000 empty vials. The estimated street value amounts to Rs 5 lakh,” the SP said.

Also Read: Manipur: Zomi Chiefs’ Association warns COCOMI not to cross LOC

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He is being interrogated and further investigation is underway.